Who's Playing

Winthrop @ Longwood

Current Records: Winthrop 7-9; Longwood 11-5

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Longwood and the Winthrop Eagles will face off in a Big South battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Willett Hall. The Lancers are out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Longwood beat the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 79-74 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Presbyterian Blue Hose typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Winthrop proved too difficult a challenge. Winthrop came out on top against Presbyterian by a score of 82-72.

Longwood is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Eagles have struggled against the spread on the road.

Everything went the Lancers' way against Winthrop when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they made off with a 79-58 victory. Longwood's win shoved Winthrop out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Winthrop have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Longwood.