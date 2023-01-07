Who's Playing
Winthrop @ Longwood
Current Records: Winthrop 7-9; Longwood 11-5
What to Know
The Longwood Lancers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Longwood and the Winthrop Eagles will face off in a Big South battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Willett Hall. The Lancers are out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Longwood beat the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 79-74 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Presbyterian Blue Hose typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Winthrop proved too difficult a challenge. Winthrop came out on top against Presbyterian by a score of 82-72.
Longwood is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Eagles have struggled against the spread on the road.
Everything went the Lancers' way against Winthrop when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they made off with a 79-58 victory. Longwood's win shoved Winthrop out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lancers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Winthrop have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Longwood.
- Mar 06, 2022 - Longwood 79 vs. Winthrop 58
- Jan 29, 2022 - Longwood 92 vs. Winthrop 88
- Mar 04, 2021 - Winthrop 82 vs. Longwood 61
- Jan 15, 2021 - Winthrop 70 vs. Longwood 50
- Jan 14, 2021 - Winthrop 72 vs. Longwood 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Winthrop 70 vs. Longwood 68
- Jan 02, 2020 - Winthrop 91 vs. Longwood 67
- Jan 16, 2019 - Longwood 75 vs. Winthrop 61
- Feb 18, 2018 - Winthrop 79 vs. Longwood 64
- Jan 24, 2018 - Winthrop 95 vs. Longwood 78
- Feb 15, 2017 - Winthrop 83 vs. Longwood 63
- Jan 07, 2017 - Winthrop 83 vs. Longwood 65
- Feb 11, 2016 - Winthrop 88 vs. Longwood 80
- Jan 24, 2016 - Winthrop 82 vs. Longwood 68