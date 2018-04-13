LOOK: Arizona unveils statue of Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson at McKale Center
Arizona won the 1997 national title under Olson
The University of Arizona unveiled a statue of long-time coach Lute Olson on Thursday at the McKale Center, paying tribute to the Hall of Fame coach who led the program to new heights during his decades-long run that began in 1983 and ended at the conclusion of the 2006-2007 season.
The statue of Olson shows him carrying the 1997 national championship trophy in one hand and waving to the crowd with the other, with a beaming smile on his face.
Olson led Arizona to four Final Four appearances during his run at the helm of the program and finished with a record of 589-187. He also helped guide the Wildcats to 23 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, a 1997 national championship and 11 Pac-10 titles.
"He forever changed the trajectory and perception of our athletics department," Dave Heeke, Arizona's Director of Athletics, said of Olson in a statement. "His legendary status is worthy of this honor."
Olson retired in 2008 following a series of medical issues.
