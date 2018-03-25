LOOK: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers both want Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean for football season
The Falcons have had some bad bounces, and could use a good luck charm like Sister Jean in Atlanta
The Atlanta Falcons have suffered their fair share of disappointment and heart-ache over the years, most recently blowing a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots in 2017. A good-luck charm could be exactly the stroke of fate they need to reverse their woes.
So after seeing the magic that 98-year-old Loyola-Chicago chaplain Sister Jean has worked in propelling the Ramblers to their first Final Four since 1963, it seems the Falcons have made their pitch to keep her in Atlanta -- where she saw her Ramblers knock off Kansas State in convincing fashion on Saturday in the Elite Eight.
And how about this for some high-stakes drama: The Carolina Panthers appear to want in on the action, too.
Sister Jean will have plenty of options after the season ends to enjoy her newfound fame, but for now, it's on to San Antonio and the Final Four for the NCAA Tournament's biggest star, which begins Saturday, March 31.
