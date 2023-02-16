The Auburn men's basketball program has had its ups and downs this season, but there is one Tiger who already won 2023. Craig Noyes, a writer for the student-run website The Auburn Plainsman, made a 94-foot putt to win a car in front of a sold out Neville Arena.

According to WVTM 13, Noyes had only played nine holes of golf his entire life and had never owned a car before. He had camped out all night to get a good seat at the game against No. 3 Alabama and was "exhausted" that day. In a second-half media timeout during Auburn's 77–69 loss, Noyes just hoped to not embarrass himself when he was selected for "Putt For A Car"-- a contest held 12 times a year. He overcame the pressure and became the first person to win the contest since Patrick Burch in 2014.

"I can't remember too much about the moment because my mind went blank," Noyes told the local TV station. "It was the craziest feeling ever."

A lot changed for the 20-year-old sophomore after he stunned the crowd. Per contest's guidelines, Noyes won a 2023 Corolla LE -- although he also gets the option to receive credit towards a more expensive vehicle. He no longer has to drive one of his parents' cars, and now he can also consider himself a golfer.

The Tigers golf team made him an honorary member on Tuesday after one of the official members of the roster, Ryan Eshleman, checked out his skills. Head coach Nick Clinard gave Noyes a certificate for his outstanding performance as the Best Putter at Auburn.

"Shooters shoot" Noyes wrote on Twitter.

As for the basketball team, the Tigers are 18-8 overall this season and currently fourth in the SEC with an 8-5 conference record -- same as the Kentucky Wildcats. They played their two most recent games at home but will now hit the road to take on Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday night.