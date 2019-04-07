LOOK: Auburn students and fans prematurely celebrate before cruel Final Four loss to Virginia

Auburn fans thought the team was heading to the NCAA Tournament title game

It seemed like Auburn was headed to the NCAA Tournament title game on Monday after pulling off a great comeback against Virginia in the Final Four, but a foul with under one second left derailed that plan and sent the Tigers packing. Kyle Guy drained all three foul shots to take the lead and eventual win in Minneapolis.

Students at Toomer's Corner in Auburn, Alabama, did not wait until the final whistle to get its celebration started, assuming the final 3-point attempt going begging ended the game.

As Guy knocked down his three free throws, fans at Toomer's Corner started to clear out.

But it wasn't just on campus where Auburn fans started their celebrations just a bit too early. Check out this scene at a bar in Birmingham, Alabama.

At U.S. Bank Stadium, some fans in the Auburn student section were escorted out of the stadium by the police, according to the Associated Press.

Charles Barkley, Auburn's most notable basketball alum and now one of the team's biggest fans, was at the game and had an up close look at the foul that ended the Tigers season. He was on-air after the game and was visibly distraught over the ending.

