LOOK: Auburn students and fans prematurely celebrate before cruel Final Four loss to Virginia

It seemed like Auburn was headed to the NCAA Tournament title game on Monday after pulling off a great comeback against Virginia in the Final Four, but a foul with under one second left derailed that plan and sent the Tigers packing. Kyle Guy drained all three foul shots to take the lead and eventual win in Minneapolis.

Students at Toomer's Corner in Auburn, Alabama, did not wait until the final whistle to get its celebration started, assuming the final 3-point attempt going begging ended the game.

Omg everyone thought Auburn won. Trees were rolled. And now it’s awkward pic.twitter.com/xMoGUG28XG — Grace Remington (@Grace_Remi) April 7, 2019

As Guy knocked down his three free throws, fans at Toomer's Corner started to clear out.

But it wasn't just on campus where Auburn fans started their celebrations just a bit too early. Check out this scene at a bar in Birmingham, Alabama.

This bar in Birmingham didnt realize a foul was called. pic.twitter.com/qaTIqYyAV3 — Jake Query (@jakequery) April 7, 2019

At U.S. Bank Stadium, some fans in the Auburn student section were escorted out of the stadium by the police, according to the Associated Press.

One Auburn fan in the student section just stood there holding up double birds for a few minutes. He's being escorted out by police now. — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) April 7, 2019

Yikes. As the refs ran off, a handful of Auburn students sitting behind the basket threw bottles and cups at them. Not great. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) April 7, 2019

One Auburn student poured beer all over his head in the celebration, not realizing a foul had been called. Tough scene for that guy — Alex Roux (@arouxBTN) April 7, 2019

An Auburn fan next to me poured beer on his head thinking they won.



When they eventually lost, he was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ZgbTg63bGX — Master (@MasterTes) April 7, 2019

Charles Barkley, Auburn's most notable basketball alum and now one of the team's biggest fans, was at the game and had an up close look at the foul that ended the Tigers season. He was on-air after the game and was visibly distraught over the ending.

