LOOK: Barack Obama congratulates Loyola-Chicago on upset win vs. Miami
Obama went with a homer pick in his March Madness bracket that worked out
Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, used to invite a TV crew into the Oval Office every year as he filled out his NCAA Tournament bracket. Though now a private citizen with the rest of us, Obama has not discontinued his practice of filling out a March Madness bracket and publishing his picks for fans. He's has been pretty good over the years, correctly picking North Carolina as the national champion in both 2009 and 2017 and occasionally hitting on a few of the first-weekend surprises.
This year a homer pick worked out well for Obama as Loyola-Chicago knocked off Miami in the first round. After the game, Obama took to Twitter to congratulate the No. 11 seed Ramblers and Sister Jean on the win. Sister Jean, for those unaware, is not only the 98-year old team chaplain but an extension of the coaching staff and important part of the basketball program.
