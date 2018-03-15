LOOK: Clumsy referee runs over Harvard player, kills NIT comeback vs. Marquette

After introducing a bunch of new rules to the NIT, apparently the NCAA is experimenting with referees playing defense. And it's going awesome. In Wednesday's meeting between No. 2 seed Marquette and No. 7 Harvard, Harvard rallied back from being 14 down to pull within six points with just over 20 seconds in the game

Harvard, trailing 63-57, then successfully trapped Marquette to force a turnover, and Harvard junior Corey Johnson spotted up in the corner, ready to catch a pass and hit a quick corner 3-pointer to cut Marquette's lead to one possession. Instead, this happened.

Official runs right over Harvard player setting up for a wide open 3 on a two-possession game in the final 25 seconds. Marquette ball. WHAT ARE YOU DOING? pic.twitter.com/FRbbOi7oUF — Matt Thompson (@MattThompson87) March 15, 2018

The official shirked responsibility like a champ, without so much as an "oops, pardon me" like he was shimmying through a crowded room. He just blew that whistle and bang, Marquette ball. If you looked at this photo, you would have absolutely no idea that the official had just checked Johnson, if it weren't for Johnson forlornly staring at him.

Marquette went on to win 67-60, but just imagine if this had happened in the tournament. He even does the patented, slow "You messed up Harvard" turnover signal after barreling through Corey Johnson. Granted, he didn't have much other choice, and the rules dictate it's Marquette ball. But maybe watch where you're going next time.

Right after this, the announcer gives the best explanation ever, saying "it's almost like the official... was... Corey Johnson. And Bassey kind of got decoyed on the throw."

No, it's more like the official didn't see Corey Johnson, and Bassey didn't expect his player to get run over after he tried to pass it to him. But referees disguising themselves as players would be a fun little twist for the NIT too.