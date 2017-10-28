LOOK: Duke basketball players wear 'equality' t-shirts for exhibition game

On Friday night, every player on the Duke men's basketball team wore black t-shirts that read 'EQUALITY' during the warm-up session of their exhibition game against Northwest Missouri State.

The shirts, captain Grayson Allen said, were an attempt to make a unified stand as a team — not by kneeling for the national anthem or refusing to take part in it altogether as some NFL players have done, but by displaying one simple word.

"We wanted to make sure what we did, we were doing together, and at the same time not ignoring what is going on," Grayson Allen told the News & Observer.

Duke players wearing black and white shirts reading "EQUALITY" in pregame warmup pic.twitter.com/3vIeVthEZz — Adam Rowe (@AdamRoweTDD) October 27, 2017



Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he was proud of the team's stance.

"We wanted to make sure that basically the equality shirt, stood for 'one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,'" Krzyzewski said. "Does that sound familiar? It's part of the Pledge of Allegiance and it's basically what our program and our school is about. That's what we want our country to be."