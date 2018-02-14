LOOK: Duke gifts Coach K epic birthday cake paying tribute to his accomplishments
The Blue Devils coach celebrated his 71st birthday with a G.O.A.T. cake
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrated his 71st birthday on Tuesday by digging into a cake custom-made to fit his Hall of Fame accomplishments.
The cake, which was made in the likeness of Cameron Indoor Stadium and Coach K court, had a goat (in reference to Coach K being considered the G.O.A.T., or "Greatest of All Time) casually sitting atop the hardwood rocking a Duke hat. The goat also had medals hanging around its neck to commemorate the three Olympic gold medals Krzyzewski won coaching USA Basketball.
Needless to say the Hall of Fame coach probably enjoyed this gesture immensely.
-
Top 25+1: Don't kill OU for tough slate
Texas Tech did what should have been expected of it in shutting down the NPOY favorite
-
Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of John Calipari's team and just released a play for...
-
Kentucky, Facebook teaming up for series
John Calipari has been a forward thinker when it comes to pushing his program, and this is...
-
Arkansas bench hits Macarena after score
The Huskers snagged a critical win over Maryland to keep at-large hopes alive on Tuesday n...
-
Texas Tech getting its due in Big 12
Texas Tech is nearing a first-ever Big 12 title after handling Oklahoma
-
Trae Young's showboat move costs him
Young's been one of the best players in the sport, but this was an example of him trying to...
Add a Comment