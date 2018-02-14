LOOK: Duke gifts Coach K epic birthday cake paying tribute to his accomplishments

The Blue Devils coach celebrated his 71st birthday with a G.O.A.T. cake

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrated his 71st birthday on Tuesday by digging into a cake custom-made to fit his Hall of Fame accomplishments.

The cake, which was made in the likeness of Cameron Indoor Stadium and Coach K court, had a goat (in reference to Coach K being considered the G.O.A.T., or "Greatest of All Time) casually sitting atop the hardwood rocking a Duke hat. The goat also had medals hanging around its neck to commemorate the three Olympic gold medals Krzyzewski won coaching USA Basketball.

Needless to say the Hall of Fame coach probably enjoyed this gesture immensely.

