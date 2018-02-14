LOOK: Duke gifts Coach K epic birthday cake paying tribute to his accomplishments

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrated his 71st birthday on Tuesday by digging into a cake custom-made to fit his Hall of Fame accomplishments.

The cake, which was made in the likeness of Cameron Indoor Stadium and Coach K court, had a goat (in reference to Coach K being considered the G.O.A.T., or "Greatest of All Time) casually sitting atop the hardwood rocking a Duke hat. The goat also had medals hanging around its neck to commemorate the three Olympic gold medals Krzyzewski won coaching USA Basketball.

Epic 🐐🎂 for the 🐐. Happy birthday Coach K!!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🐐🔵😈 pic.twitter.com/8jO5W5kY7y — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 13, 2018

Needless to say the Hall of Fame coach probably enjoyed this gesture immensely.