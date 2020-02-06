LOOK: Duke vs. UNC special edition jerseys for 100th anniversary game are getting roasted
UNC and Duke meet Saturday, and they'll do so donning these anniversary edition jerseys
Special edition jerseys for Duke and North Carolina's 100th anniversary meeting on Saturday were revealed Thursday, and the reaction to the new threads have gone over about as poorly as possible given the rivalry's relevance within the sport. The official retail jerseys aren't set to be released until Friday, but we got our first look at what the Blue Devils and tar Heels will be wearing.
It seems nearly impossible to botch the classic Carolina baby-blue look, and ditto for Duke and its simple navy blue and white, yet here we are. After 100 years of this classic rivalry, this may take the cake as one of the worst uniform matchups of them all.
The importance of UNC-Duke this year is significantly muted given UNC's struggles, and if that's not bad enough, the jerseys were figuratively ripped to shreds on social media, with some comparing them to practice jerseys.
