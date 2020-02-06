LOOK: Duke vs. UNC special edition jerseys for 100th anniversary game are getting roasted

Special edition jerseys for Duke and North Carolina's 100th anniversary meeting on Saturday were revealed Thursday, and the reaction to the new threads have gone over about as poorly as possible given the rivalry's relevance within the sport. The official retail jerseys aren't set to be released until Friday, but we got our first look at what the Blue Devils and tar Heels will be wearing.

It seems nearly impossible to botch the classic Carolina baby-blue look, and ditto for Duke and its simple navy blue and white, yet here we are. After 100 years of this classic rivalry, this may take the cake as one of the worst uniform matchups of them all.

UNC/Duke 100th Anniversary Jerseys release tomorrow



Details -> https://t.co/3z0BXx8tVI pic.twitter.com/eELwOpAGT3 — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) February 6, 2020

The importance of UNC-Duke this year is significantly muted given UNC's struggles, and if that's not bad enough, the jerseys were figuratively ripped to shreds on social media, with some comparing them to practice jerseys.

The least compelling Duke-Carolina game in decades will have the worst jersey matchup in the series’ history. That’s a yikes from me, dog. https://t.co/44wU0Ltswx — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 6, 2020