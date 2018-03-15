LOOK: Emotional Arizona State kid shown on TV is son of Sun Devils athletic trainer

The child was shown on TV on Wednesday after being brought to tears seeing his Sun Devils lose

Every year in the NCAA Tournament, camera crews pan to the stands in the final moments of games to capture the faces of stunned fans coming to the realization that their team's season is over.

Last year it was a Northwestern fan who was caught crying on TV that went viral, and Wednesday night it was a poor Arizona State fan who was seen on cameras getting emotional after realizing his Sun Devils were seeing their season crumble in the First Four vs. Syracuse.

The kid had a moment in the lowlight on national TV where Twitter almost certainly had its fun with him, but he got the last laugh. Turns out, the kid's name is Jacob -- and he's the son of the Arizona State athletic trainer.

Unlike other fans in the stands in anguish over their team's defeat, Jacob actually was able to be consoled by the team. Arizona State posted to its Twitter account that he hugged each student-athlete as they returned to the hotel from the 60-56 loss to the Orange.

Jacob's Sun Devils are headed home after a disappointing end to the season, but all is not lost. Arizona State had a remarkable season, starting 12-0 and climbing the AP ranks into the top three before things fell apart down the stretch.

Under Bobby Hurley, perhaps Jacob will get a chance to be the fan caught on TV jumping for joy in the stands when the Sun Devils return to the Big Dance.

