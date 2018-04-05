LOOK: It was Villanova's turn for a victory parade in Philadelphia after the Eagles won the Super Bowl

It's been a good year to be a fan of Philadelphia sports teams. First, the Eagles won the Super Bowl and slayed the New England Patriots in early February. Then Monday, just over two months removed from that landmark achievement, the Villanova Wildcats won the NCAA championship.

So if it's one thing Philly knows how to do, it's celebrate.

And celebrate they did. Villanova fans lined the streets on Thursday to commemorate the Wildcats' second title in three seasons, as players and coached rode double-decker buses through the heart of the business district.

"We do this so much in Philadelphia now, I thought you guys would be tired of parades," coach Jay Wright said jokingly to the Associated Press.

Check out some of the scenes from the parade below:

As crazy as it may seem, Philly may not be out of the woods from the parade scene yet. The Philadelphia Eagles have the second best odds to win the Super Bowl next season, and Villanova, which is now bordering on a dynasty, also has the second best odds of winning it all and repeating next season.

Let's just say it's a good time to be a fan of Philadelphia sports.