LOOK: Kansas players surprised with Yeezy 500 sneakers ahead of Final Four

There's still time to win! Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.

Advancing to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament has its fair share of perks and prizes, as Kansas players found out firsthand Friday when they were surprised with Yeezy 500 sneakers.

According to Sneaker News, the adidas shoes aren't set to his shelves until mid-April and are currently on pre-order. It had Jayhawks star Devonte' Graham jumping for joy, too.

The Yeezy 500 shoes are expected to hit retail at roughly $200.

The extra perks of advancing this far also include opportunity to advance to the title game, which Kansas will look to do on Saturday as it squares off with 1 seed Villanova at 8:49 p.m. ET.

Kansas is one of adidas' biggest basketball programs. Fellow Final Four teams Villanova and Loyola-Chicago are outfitted by Nike, while Michigan wears Nike-affiliated Jordan Brand.