The Kansas men's basketball team will be stepping onto the court in style as the program unveiled its new uniforms designed by "Fear of God" founder Jerry Lorenzo.

Kansas will be wearing the new uniforms when they face off against Oklahoma State on Saturday in a game that will be televised on CBS.

The uniforms are a very classic white color with vivid details that customers have come to expect with the "Fear of God" collection. The numbers will be a shade of powder blue with the text "Kansas" in red font on the front of the jerseys.

In addition to the custom uniforms, the Jayhawks will also be wearing a custom II Basketball Poppy Red shoe colorway, which was specifically designed for the team. It's a primarily red shoe that has a white sole to give it a very classic look.

"Fear of God" is a brand name that has become synonymous in streetwear and sports attire. The popular brand has done countless collaborations in the sneaker space in recent years, including working with Nike in 2018 to come up with the Air Fear of God 1 silhouette.

Basketball fans will get their first chance to see the custom "Fear of God" uniforms when No. 23 Jayhawks attempt to get back on track following a blowout loss against BYU.