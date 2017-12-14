LOOK: Kevin Durant hooks Texas players up with custom Nike KD X sneakers
Durant's made a habit of making sure his alma mater is set with the latest customized gear
Golden State's Kevin Durant's is a top 5 player in the NBA, but even amid super-stardom, he hasn't forgotten his roots and how he got to where he is. As a way of paying tribute to those roots, Durant, a one-and-done at Texas in 2006-2007, has made it a tradition of late to give back to his alma mater in the form of slick sneakers.
Durant hooked the Horns up before with a special edition of KD9's, and with the KD X's out and thriving, he's doing the same this year. Get a look at the Texas-themed KD X kicks.
When Nike released Durant's tenth custom kick earlier this year, the reigning Finals MVP emphasized his shoes' evolution was an integral part of his growth as a professional. It's a journey he recognizes really began to catch traction on the national level in Austin, Texas.
"Attending UT was one of the best experiences of my life and launching the KD9 (Durant's previous signature shoe) back in Austin this past June reflects my love for the college experience I had 10 years ago," Durant told mySanAntonio.com in February.
"I want everybody to feel the experience," he added. "It's not just about me, I want it for all the hoopers out there and I feel like this is the perfect shoe for that."
