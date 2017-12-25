LOOK: LeBron James acknowledges stellar play of Oklahoma's Trae Young

Oklahoma freshman point guard Trae Young has risen from the fourth-ranked prospect at his position as a high-schooler to the top player in all of college basketball in a little over a month's span.

The Norman native leads the NCAA in both scoring and assists, and has been the catalyst for the Sooners' rise in the rankings up to 12 this week. His stellar play has caught the eye of NBA's elite on social media, garnering a note from LeBron James himself, who posted on Instagram encouraging him to press on.

Young is averaging 28.7 points and 10.4 assists through 11 games this season and has emerged as the early front-runner for National Player of the Year, most recently wowing the sports world by tying an NCAA single-game assist record with 22.