LOOK: Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean 'enlisted' to be chaplain for the Washington Generals

Loyola-Chicago is out of the NCAA Tournament picture after taking a loss to Michigan in the Final Four, but its 98-year-old team chaplain, Sister Jean, has yet to see her stardom fade into the distance.

On Monday, the Washington Generals -- the team that is perpetually the Harlem Globetrotters' punching bag -- announced that they had offered Sister Jean a similar role to the one she served for Loyola as honorary team chaplain for the Generals.

Sure, the Generals are losers. In fact, they haven't defeated the Globetrotters since Jan. 5, 1971. But in securing Sister Jean's services, they may be on the come-up.

"The Generals are nobodies' pushovers anymore," said Generals coach Sam Worthen. "We may have a little drought when it comes to beating the Globetrotters, but Loyola did, too—and look what they did this season after making their first tournament appearance since 1985.

"We're hoping Sister Jean can bring some divine luck our way now that she's done at the Final Four in San Antonio."

Loyola's season won't pick up again until the fall, but the Generals are entering their stretch run of their North American tour with the Globetrotters before taking off for overseas. Perhaps with the magical touch of Sister Jean, their inconceivably long losing streak against the mighty Globetrotters may fall soon.

Because if Sister Jean can't help them, I'm not sure anything or anyone will.