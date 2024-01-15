Michigan's iconic "Fab Five" team were all in attendance for Monday's game against Ohio State at the Crisler Center. This marked the first time all five had been together in the arena since their playing days.

The "Fab Five" was comprised of Jalen Rose, Chris Webber, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson, and made up one of the most historic recruiting classes in college basketball history. Rose, Webber, King and Jackson were all sitting courtside for Monday's game while Howard coached the Wolverines to a 73-65 win.

"It's really cool to be here, but it's better to be here as family," Webber said, courtesy Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press. "If it took 100 years, I'd wait that long to be here, sincerely. So it feels great."

The "Fab Five" were the runner-up in two NCAA tournaments (1992 & 1993), but those appearances were vacated by the NCAA after it was learned that Webber accepted money from boosters during his time in Ann Arbor.

The group also was known for wearing wear sneakers and baggy shorts, which was unheard of at the time. In a tribute to that movement, the "Fab Five" players sported black pants and shoes at Monday's contest.