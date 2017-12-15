LOOK: Nike's Michael Krzyzewski Fitness Center will have a statue of Coach K

On Thursday, Nike introduced the Michael Krzyzewski Fitness Center at its world headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. The 47,000 square foot facility named after the long time Duke basketball coach features a third floor basketball court, as well as premium workout studios, weights, exercise equipment and locker rooms.

The building also pays homage to Krzyzewski with a full-sized statue of the Hall of Fame coach as well as the name of the basketball floor, entitled "Krzyzewskiville."

Early last week, Nike announced it was expanding its world headquarters with four new buildings -- three of which were to be named after prominent sports figures in Mike Krzyzewski, Serena Williams and Sebastian Coe.

Krzyzewski is a five-time NCAA Champion as coach of the Blue Devils with five Olympic gold medals to boot serving as the National Coach for USA Basketball. He is the winningest coach in NCAA men's basketball history with 1,009 wins and counting.

The premium workout facility named in Krzyzewski's honor is set to open in early 2018.