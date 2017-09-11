LOOK: North Carolina honored with exclusive Jordan's, championship rings

North Carolina players each were given an exclusive pair of Jordan brand sneakers Saturday, the same day they were awarded their 2017 national title rings Saturday.

The shoes, of which only 25 pairs were made, were made to commemorate UNC's six national titles, capped by April's championship game victory over Gonzaga. The year of each title is stitched into the heel.

Needless to say, the players were thrilled.

3 championship years on the left, 3 championship years on the right ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/4ZUp1NKPd8 — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) September 9, 2017

Twenty 👏Five👏Pairs👏In👏The👏World👏



J's fit for a champ pic.twitter.com/u7vuc512FL — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) September 9, 2017

The sneakers are unique, and the rings aren't bad, either. They're custom-made with UNC's alternate logo of a foot colored in blue with black tar on its heel and "NATIONAL CHAMPIONS" across the front.

On hand to help award rings to the players on Saturday were Tyler Zeller, Melvin Scott, Raymond Felton and Marvin Williams, among others.