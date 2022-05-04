North Carolina center Armando Bacot is staying busy during the offseason, but not entirely with basketball. According to Inside Carolina, the Tar Heels star will appear in season three of the Netflix series "Outer Banks," a teen drama set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Bacot was seen on set in Charleston, S.C. with actors Chase Stokes and Rudy Pankow, who play two of the show's main characters. The big man will reportedly appear in a few episodes as a character named "Mando," but he was not allowed to share too many details. Two of the show's co-creators, brothers Josh Pate and Jonas Pate, are North Carolina natives, and the former is a UNC alum.

If Bacot's acting is half as good as his basketball skills, he should be just fine. Bacot is coming off a productive junior season, as he averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game while shooting 56.9% from the field and leading his team in blocks. He was a solid asset for the Tar Heels during their postseason run, as he registered double-doubles in all six of their games in the NCAA Tournament. Bacot sustained an ankle injury during North Carolina's win over Duke in the Final Four, but he still played in the championship game against Kansas.

Bacot announced in April that he will be returning next season because he wants the opportunity to play big games again. There is no doubt he will do whatever he can to give his team the best chance possible. In fact, he is already putting in work by helping recruit players like five-star small forward Matas Bezels and Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer by reaching out on Twitter.

It's no secret North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis demands versatility from his players, and Bacot has certainly understood the assignment.