LOOK: Northeastern women's basketball team pushes its own bus out of the snow
The Huskies enter their 2018 CAA tournament with one win already under their belt
In the first-ever showdown between Northeastern and nor'easter, the former came away victorious.
Stalled by snowy roads just 10 minutes into its bus ride from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, where it is competing in the 2018 Colonial Athletic Association tournament, Northeastern University's women's basketball team refused to bow to this week's East Coast storm. After the team's driver "just kind of gave up" on trying to back the bus out of its jam, the team itself bundled up and took matters into its own hands -- and pushed the bus back on track.
"He [the bus driver] kept backing up and trying to get some momentum," Northeastern senior Maureen Taggart told the Boston Herald. "We offered as a joke to push and then it turned into reality. So we put our coats on and went outside."
And it worked, as Northeastern coach Kelly Cole documented through the team's Twitter account:
The Northeastern women take on the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens in the tournament Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Win or lose, they'll always have their nor'easter victory, complete with a "Move that bus!" chant straight out of "Extreme Makeover" -- and a whole lot of worthwhile pushing.
-
Providence vs. Creighton odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Creighton vs. Providence game 10,000 time...
-
Brown leads March sleeper Bucknell
Brown scored 22 points and led the Bison to a second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance...
-
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Oklahoma State vs. Kansas game 10,000 tim...
-
Follow live coverage of the SEC tourney
The second round of the SEC Tournament will kick into gear on Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m....
-
Live coverage of the Big 12 tournament
The top six seeds of the Big 12 will all play for the first time this postseason on Thursd...
-
Follow live coverage of Big East tourney
No. 1 seed Xavier kicks off its postseason with a showdown vs. St. John's at noon ET on Th...