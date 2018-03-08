LOOK: Northeastern women's basketball team pushes its own bus out of the snow

In the first-ever showdown between Northeastern and nor'easter, the former came away victorious.

Stalled by snowy roads just 10 minutes into its bus ride from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, where it is competing in the 2018 Colonial Athletic Association tournament, Northeastern University's women's basketball team refused to bow to this week's East Coast storm. After the team's driver "just kind of gave up" on trying to back the bus out of its jam, the team itself bundled up and took matters into its own hands -- and pushed the bus back on track.

"He [the bus driver] kept backing up and trying to get some momentum," Northeastern senior Maureen Taggart told the Boston Herald. "We offered as a joke to push and then it turned into reality. So we put our coats on and went outside."

And it worked, as Northeastern coach Kelly Cole documented through the team's Twitter account:

When you’re trying to make it to the #CAAChamps, but your bus gets stuck in the snow. 🚌 ❄️ #GoNU #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/fpHEJBxoEA — Northeastern WBB (@GoNUwbasketball) March 7, 2018

The Northeastern women take on the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens in the tournament Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Win or lose, they'll always have their nor'easter victory, complete with a "Move that bus!" chant straight out of "Extreme Makeover" -- and a whole lot of worthwhile pushing.