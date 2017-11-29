LOOK: Purdue student section subtly trolls Louisville with 'FBI' shirts

The Purdue student section wasn't in class on Tuesday night, but they still received an A-plus for their trolling efforts by welcoming No. 17 Louisville in a troll-tastically creative way.

Several members of the student section sported 'FBI' T-shirts -- a not-so-veiled shot at the visiting Louisville Cardinals, who have been dealing with an ongoing FBI probe into corruption within the program amid reports that former head coach Rick Pitino helped funnel money to a recruit.

Purdue students showed up to their game against Louisville in FBI t-shirts. #salute 😂 pic.twitter.com/3s9r7yVavo — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 29, 2017

Pitino was fired amid the accusation that he assisted in funneling money to a recruit in exchange for a commitment to the school, causing the Cardinals to make a change at head coach right before the start of the season. The player in question in the FBI report, Brian Bowen, has been ruled ineligible by the school and likely won't play for the Cardinals.

To top it all, Purdue not only won the troll game, but also the game on the court. The Boilermakers won 66-57, maintaining the momentum they gained in the Bahamas after rolling past then-No. 2 Arizona in the Battle 4 Atlantis in an 89-64 victory on Friday.