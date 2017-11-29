LOOK: Purdue student section subtly trolls Louisville with 'FBI' shirts
The Boilermakers students teased UL for its recent run-in with the feds regarding corruption within the sport
The Purdue student section wasn't in class on Tuesday night, but they still received an A-plus for their trolling efforts by welcoming No. 17 Louisville in a troll-tastically creative way.
Several members of the student section sported 'FBI' T-shirts -- a not-so-veiled shot at the visiting Louisville Cardinals, who have been dealing with an ongoing FBI probe into corruption within the program amid reports that former head coach Rick Pitino helped funnel money to a recruit.
Pitino was fired amid the accusation that he assisted in funneling money to a recruit in exchange for a commitment to the school, causing the Cardinals to make a change at head coach right before the start of the season. The player in question in the FBI report, Brian Bowen, has been ruled ineligible by the school and likely won't play for the Cardinals.
To top it all, Purdue not only won the troll game, but also the game on the court. The Boilermakers won 66-57, maintaining the momentum they gained in the Bahamas after rolling past then-No. 2 Arizona in the Battle 4 Atlantis in an 89-64 victory on Friday.
-
K.D. on LaMelo Ball: 'Love his game'
Durant loves what the youngster can bring to the table and believes he will thrive in the right...
-
Podcast: Bagley leads PK80 takeaways
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the ACC/Big Ten Challenge
-
Tuesday's updated Top 25 (and one)
The Cardinals are 4-0 and No. 17 in Tuesday's Top 25 (and one)
-
UTEP coach Tim Floyd retires immediately
Tim Floyd puts an end to his 42-year coaching career after seeing his Miners fall to 1-5
-
Adidas: Pitino knew of pay-for-play plan
Pitino claims he had no knowledge of the pay-for-play that was uncovered by the FBI
-
Poll Attacks: Who missed Xavier loss?
The Musketeers moved from 17th to 12th on a ballot after a 102-86 loss to ASU
Add a Comment