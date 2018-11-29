LOOK: Sister Jean receives surprise Final Four ring from Loyola-Chicago
The smile says it all
Sister Jean became an international superstar during Loyola-Chicago's run in last year's NCAA tournament. The sister, who turned 99 in August, served as team chaplain and garnered a staggering amount of love and admiration during the Ramblers' journey to the Final Four.
On Tuesday night, Sister Jean got a shiny token of appreciation from the school for all her prayers last March. Before Loyola-Chicago took on Nevada at Gentile Arena in Chicago, Sister Jean was honored with a pregame ceremony in which she received a Final Four ring.
From the looks of things, she was quite thrilled with the new piece of bling.
Among those that were on-hand to present Sister Jean with her surprise gift was Loyola-Chicago great Jerry Harkness, who played for the school's 1963 national championship team. That 1963 team and the 2018 squad are the only two Loyola-Chicago teams to reach the Final Four.
Just look at the smile on that face.
Unfortunately, if Sister Jean was hoping that she'd have a chance to reprise her role as tournament heartthrob, it looks like that may not be in the cards. The Ramblers suffered a 14-point loss to No. 5 Nevada on Tuesday and are just 4-3 to start the year.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Updates from UNC vs. Michigan
Follow all the action as the Tar Heels go on the road to face the Wolverines.
-
Marist vs. Dartmouth odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Marist vs. Dartmouth game 10,000...
-
LeBron hopes Coach K at Duke for son
James' son, Bronny, is a rising hooper in the Class of 2023
-
North Carolina vs. Michigan odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Michigan vs. UNC game 10,000 ti...
-
How to watch college hoops on CBSSN
Georgetown and Richmond will square off Wednesday on CBS Sports Network
-
Podcast: Louisville picks up win vs. MSU
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the NCAA's decision to debut its NET rankings