LOOK: Sister Jean receives surprise Final Four ring from Loyola-Chicago

Sister Jean became an international superstar during Loyola-Chicago's run in last year's NCAA tournament. The sister, who turned 99 in August, served as team chaplain and garnered a staggering amount of love and admiration during the Ramblers' journey to the Final Four.

On Tuesday night, Sister Jean got a shiny token of appreciation from the school for all her prayers last March. Before Loyola-Chicago took on Nevada at Gentile Arena in Chicago, Sister Jean was honored with a pregame ceremony in which she received a Final Four ring.

From the looks of things, she was quite thrilled with the new piece of bling.

A Final Four ring for Sister Jean! pic.twitter.com/k0A0slaC8i — Loyola Men's Basketball (@RamblersMBB) November 28, 2018

Among those that were on-hand to present Sister Jean with her surprise gift was Loyola-Chicago great Jerry Harkness, who played for the school's 1963 national championship team. That 1963 team and the 2018 squad are the only two Loyola-Chicago teams to reach the Final Four.

Sister Jean got her Final Four ring with @RamblersMBB 💍🙌 pic.twitter.com/PsttyYhNYO — ESPN (@espn) November 28, 2018

Just look at the smile on that face.

Sister Jean getting her Final Four ring was the best thing I've seen all week. #Loyola #OnwardLU pic.twitter.com/1uZrVR0zbI — armando l sanchez (@mandophotos) November 28, 2018

Unfortunately, if Sister Jean was hoping that she'd have a chance to reprise her role as tournament heartthrob, it looks like that may not be in the cards. The Ramblers suffered a 14-point loss to No. 5 Nevada on Tuesday and are just 4-3 to start the year.