LOOK: Syracuse somehow misspelled the last name of Jim Boeheim's son on his jersey

Jim Boeheim has been the head coach at Syracuse for four-plus decades, yet Syracuse -- somehow, some way! -- misspelled his last name on Thursday night.

How, you ask, did they misspell his name since he doesn't wear a jersey? His son Buddy, a freshman at Syracuse, plays under his father. Buddy (obviously) shares the same last name as his pops, and it was misspelled on the back of his jersey when the Orange took the court at Madison Square Garden to face UConn.

Matt Norlander summed it up best:

Buddy Boeheim’s name is misspelled on his Syracuse jersey.



HOW DOES THIS HAPPEN pic.twitter.com/ML6E4mVcuL — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 16, 2018

Look, these things do happen. And let's be real: Boeheim is a legitimately difficult name to spell correctly -- there is no "I before E except after C" logic with Boeheim. But still! The son of the man who is synonymous with Syracuse basketball, one would think, would get at least a double check in the jersey department before calling it good for a primetime national televised game at MSG.

After this fashion faux pas, everything Buddy Boeheim wears, from his jersey top all the way down to his socks and sneakers, are probably getting triple-checked by the equipment staff moving forward.