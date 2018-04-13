LOOK: Taco Bell in Indiana encourages five-star Romeo Langford to become a Hoosier
Langford is making his college choice later this month between Kansas, Vanderbilt and Indiana
Five-star shooting guard Romeo Langford will make his long-anticipated college commitment on April 30 between Kansas, Vanderbilt and Indiana. Each school has its own benefits and unique roster fits but the latter, Indiana, is getting a special boost from a fast food chain.
A Taco Bell in Indiana, his home state, posted a message to its board in front of the restaurant encouraging Langford to "Live Mas" by choosing Indiana over his other suitors on commitment day. College basketball recruiting at its finest.
The Taco Bell that posted the message is located in Sellerburg, roughly 13 miles from Langford's home town of New Albany.
Langford is viewed as a top-5 prospect and the top uncommitted recruit remaining in the 2018 class. Being that he's from Indiana, he's received quite the outpouring from fans in the Hoosier State, especially after averaging north of 35 points per game as a senior and entrenching himself at the No. 4 spot on the IHSAA career scoring leaders list.
If staying in the state of Indiana and playing for Archie Miller means a warm welcome at Taco Bell's in the area is guaranteed, I don't see how Langford turns that opportunity down.
-
Arizona unveils Lute Olson statue
Arizona won the 1997 national title under Olson
-
NC State coach suffers knee injury
Keatts is coming off his first season with the Wolfpack in which he led them to a 21-win s...
-
Full NBA Draft early entry list
Ayton, Young and every NBA Draft entrant in between
-
Primer: Corruption rocks NCAA basketball
A new batch of charges were handed down Tuesday; what's at stake for Kansas and NC State?
-
Jay Wright, Knicks an unlikely pair
Based on Wright's recent remarks about the NBA, don't expect him to leave Villanova
-
Purdue's Haas faces STD civil lawsuit
Haas is facing a civil lawsuit from his former partner, whom he allegedly infected