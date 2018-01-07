LOOK: Tom Izzo has a wax statue at the Breslin Center and he finds it 'creepy'

When you talk about Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, endless superlatives come to mind. He's a Hall of Famer who has taken the Spartans to seven Final Fours, a national championship, and seven regular-season conference titles.

Fittingly, Michigan State is proudly celebrating its heralded coach in any way possible -- the latest form of which came in wax with a statue prominently displayed at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

This is the new wax figurine of Tom Izzo at Breslin Center. The real Izzo described him as “creepy” pic.twitter.com/OLgz6E6Lkg — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) January 5, 2018

Pretty neat, yeah? Granted, it's not a spitting image of the legendary coach. But to be re-made in wax is an honor ... right coach?

"I've gotta be honest. It is creepy," Izzo said Friday via Land of 10. "But I think all wax things are creepy. I saw it a little bit the first time. They brought it in a couple times. They're tweaking it. I think they've still got some tweaking to do. I just looked at it for a quick second, because I'm like you. It was a little strange. The concept is good. Just a little strange."

So yeah, not exactly a ringing endorsement. But to be fair, the face is rather slimmed out and, if I was guessing, I would have thought it was Dwight Schrute from "The Office" 10 times out of 10 before I landed on Izzo based off this wax figure.

Dog on Izzo for not showering praise on his own wax figure if you wish, but as the subject of the art, I, too, would prefer a more realistic portrayal of myself. Although who wouldn't proudly volunteer to look like Dwight Schrute?