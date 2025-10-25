The UConn women's basketball team knows a thing or two about winning championships, and this past season they earned their 12th in program history by beating South Carolina. Their 2024-25 season was celebrated again this week when the team received their championship rings.

Those rings are designed by former UConn star and current WNBA point guard Paige Bueckers, along with current Huskies Azzi Fudd and Caroline Ducharme. The new bling represents the Huskies' history and success, as well as their most recent season.

The bezel is removable to become a pendant, and underneath is a piece of a championship game ball under etched stone.

The 12 trapezoid-shaped stones on the front represent the 12 national championships, and the five triangles on the side represent five straight Big East Tournament championships. The side of the ring also says "The Power of Friendship," which is something Bueckers credits for the win.

Inside the ring is the road they took to the national championship. The scores of each game are listed, from the 82-59 Sweet 16 win Oklahoma, to thr 82-59 victory over the Gamecocks to win it all.

The word "vibes" is at the bottom, a reference to Bueckers saying the team "went straight off vibes" during the season.

"All in all, a beautiful decoration of all that we accomplished," Bueckers said. "And I think you kind of just encapsulated everything that we had and everything we went through to get there."

UConn begins their campaign for a 13th national championship on Nov. 4 against Louisville.