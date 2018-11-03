LOOK: UMBC basketball team raises banner commemorating NCAA Tournament upset over No. 1 Virginia
The Retrievers became the first 16-seed to take down a 1, and plan to never forget that memory
UMBC became the first No. 16 seed in NCAA Tournament history to defeat a No. 1 seed when it handed Virginia a stunning 74-54 defeat that sent a shock wave across the college basketball world back in March.
The Retrievers' magical run lasted just one more game, as they fell in the Round of 32 to Kansas State, but the memory of achieving something never accomplished in March Madness history is one they don't plan to forget anytime soon. As such, Saturday they erected a banner to commemorate both their accomplishment of winning the America East postseason tournament, and also their feat of taking down the top-seeded Cavaliers.
UMBC was picked to finish third in the America East entering the season and without its top two scorers from last year's squad, it may be unlikely the Retrievers have another upset of similar proportions in them for the upcoming year. Nonetheless, that's not, and shouldn't, stop them from celebrating a historically unlikely win from March.
