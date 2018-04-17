LOOK: Villanova coach Jay Wright meets Pope Francis and presents him with a signed basketball

Wright met with the pope Saturday in a special audience in Rome

Fresh off a second national championship in three seasons, Villanova coach Jay Wright parlayed his success into a special meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome on Saturday.

Wright was one of a handful of members of a special audience with the pope along with Villanova's president, the Rev. Peter Donohue, and university trustees who were in the Eternal City for their spring board meeting, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. During their meeting, Wright presented the pope with a basketball autographed by members of his team.

Pope Francis is a devout soccer fan and card-carrying associate member of San Lorenzo de Almagro, an Argentinian team. But by the look on his face, it seems he might also now be a fan of Villanova basketball, too.

