LOOK: Villanova coach Jay Wright meets Pope Francis and presents him with a signed basketball
Wright met with the pope Saturday in a special audience in Rome
Fresh off a second national championship in three seasons, Villanova coach Jay Wright parlayed his success into a special meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome on Saturday.
Wright was one of a handful of members of a special audience with the pope along with Villanova's president, the Rev. Peter Donohue, and university trustees who were in the Eternal City for their spring board meeting, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. During their meeting, Wright presented the pope with a basketball autographed by members of his team.
Pope Francis is a devout soccer fan and card-carrying associate member of San Lorenzo de Almagro, an Argentinian team. But by the look on his face, it seems he might also now be a fan of Villanova basketball, too.
-
Ranking Duke's 16 one-and-done players
Where each Blue Devil who left for the NBA Draft after just one season ranks top to bottom
-
UK’s Diallo declares for NBA Draft
Diallo, a freshman, averaged 10 points and 3.6 rebounds per game
-
Carter is latest one-and-done at Duke
Mike Krzyzewski is pumping out one-and-doners at a rate that's matching John Calipari in recent...
-
Meet the voice of student-athletes
The former UMKC guard is the incoming chairman of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee
-
Coaching changes tracker
The 2017-18 NCAA Tournament has concluded, but coaches are still being hired in new places
-
UM's Wagner leaving early for NBA
Wagner was a star in the NCAA Tournament who led the Wolverines to a national runner-up finish...