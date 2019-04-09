LOOK: Virginia fans spill into Charlottesville streets after winning first NCAA championship

Virginia defeated Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime to the win the school's first ever national title, and its fans are clearly ecstatic with the win. After becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in 2018, Virginia had the ultimate redemption story.

Fans, of course, celebrated. The streets of Charlottesville, Va., filled with students and other supporters.

IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A WAHOO! HOOOOOS! 🔶🔷🏀 pic.twitter.com/qCcmkHm60d — UVA Alumni (@UVA_Alumni) April 9, 2019

Live from the Corner following the championship win in Charlottesville: pic.twitter.com/j3zFQdJwzQ — Ben Tobin (@TobinBen) April 9, 2019

Sheer unadulterated joy on the @UVA Lawn and all around Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/Rz7COD2zxK — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) April 9, 2019

Of course Virginia alum Chris Long, who is always very vocal on Twitter, had some words to say after the win.

Nice troll, but while we’re here, your dog is ugly. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 9, 2019

Man if you have https://t.co/E1FGknnJXe and you hate us pic.twitter.com/14hmpE4j7t — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 9, 2019

Long will apparently show some affection for head coach Tony Bennett next time he sees him.

Tony’s way too stable a person to have a twitter and he won’t read this but when I see him I’m going to hug him and tell him he’s the single most important figure in UVa athletic history. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 9, 2019

After beating Virginia in 2018, UMBC continued to bring up its victory at times throughout this tournament but showed respect to the new national champions during and after the game.

This game is so good, we can't wait for someone to hit a game winner for the title that'll eventually lose the best play ESPY to a screen pass from a football game — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) April 9, 2019

Tonight's UVa's night, not ours — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) April 9, 2019

A couple of ex-Virginia hoopers chimed in after the win, including Isaiah Wilkins, who was a part of the team that lost to UMBC in 2018.

This 30 for 30 is going to be unreal pic.twitter.com/dzcQG5UCnw — Isaiah Wilkins (@isaiahwilkins17) April 9, 2019

Hallelujah!!!!!! Congratulations to @UVAMensHoops on winning iur first ncaa championship... 😁😁😁😁😁 — Olden Polynice (@OldenPolynice1) April 9, 2019

My nerves right now! #NationalChampionship 🤞 — Roger Mason Jr (@MoneyMase) April 9, 2019

Even a lot of former football players showed their excitement after the win. Tiki Barber, whose birthday was on Saturday, was on the court after the buzzer to congratulate Kyle Guy.

Kyle Guy shares a moment with his fiancee (and Tiki Barber) following the national title game. pic.twitter.com/9EYh6ceLuM — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 9, 2019

So proud of @UVAMensHoops. Let’s bring the 🏆 back to Charlottesville #Wahoowa — Chris Canty (@ChrisCanty99) April 9, 2019

MLB players Brandon Guyer and Sean Doolittle were vocal about the journey and the talk that has been around this team all season.

FACT RT @richeisen: We may see another 1-seed lose to another 16-seed again.



But we will never see that 1-seed come back the next year and win it all.



Pain and perseverance to joy and jubilation.



Congrats @UVAMensHoops — Brandon Guyer (@BrandonGuyer) April 9, 2019