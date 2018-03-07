LOOK: Wright State makes NCAA tourney and celebrates with paralyzed teammate
It's going to be tough to root against the Horizon League winners this year
We're getting the waterworks going early in March, folks. Wright State is emerging as an early NCAA Tournament darling, sealing a berth in the Big Dance with its Horizon League title. And no one is happier for the team than sophomore Ryan Custer, a former forward that was paralyzed after an accident in April 2017. Wright State shared its berth with Custer, and is setting the stage to be a heartbreaker in the Round of 64.
Custer broke his C-5 vertebrae at a party in April, when he tried to dive into a pool through another person's legs. The 6-foot-7 Custer hit his head on the person's knee, falling into the water face-first and lying there until he was taken out of what was a makeshift pool. He was paralyzed from the waist down, ending his basketball career.
After Wright State beat Cleveland State 74-57 in the Horizon League championship game, it earned a berth to the tournament, its first appearance since 2007. The team celebrated with Custer who, although he doesn't see minutes on the floor, is still part of the Raiders' team.
And this picture pretty much says it all:
Wright State finished the season with a 25-9 record and a 14-4 conference record. The Selection Show will air Sunday, March 11, at 6 p.m. ET on TBS, and Wright State will find out who its first-round opponent will be. Regardless, Wright State will undoubtedly revel in its first appearance in 11 years.
