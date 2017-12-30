Lopsided loss to Kentucky a reminder of how much Louisville misses Rick Pitino

Louisville could not slow Kentucky down on Friday. USATSI

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- It seems like forever ago now. Like a billion years ago now. But it was really just eight months ago when it was reasonable to think Louisville would be college basketball's preseason No. 1 team and thus the favorite to win the 2018 national championship.

There were always other options, sure.

Duke. Kentucky. Kansas. Arizona. Michigan State.

A case could be made for any of them.

But with Rick Pitino on the sideline, and Donovan Mitchell back for his junior year, and five more players who averaged at least 13.5 minutes per game for a team that finished ninth at KenPom last season also returning, well, Louisville was a sensible No. 1 option too. And then, of course, everything fell apart. First Mitchell, after going back and forth, entered the NBA Draft. And then an FBI investigation uncovered major recruiting violations that ultimately led to Pitino's firing.

Just like that, Louisville's program was turned upside down.

And even though David Padgett and his good-but-makeshift staff mostly did a nice job through 12 games of covering up the fact that a Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer, two-time national champion and all-time great was no longer in charge, it all came crashing down in Game 13. Against an instate-rival. In humiliating fashion. On the big stage that CBS provides.

Final score: Kentucky 90, Louisville 61.

"I think the final score speaks for itself," Padgett said.

Yeah, I think so too.

A season-high crowd of 24,228 filled Rupp Arena here on a cold Friday afternoon and watched Kentucky absolutely destroy the Cardinals. UK's 90 points were the most it's scored against Louisville since 1992. The 29-point win was UK's largest margin of victory in this series since 1999. And unless you consider yourself a member of The Big Blue Nation, odds are, you were bored.

I know I was bored.

Because the entire second half was boring.

And I think Louisville just missed another 3-pointer.

"You can't rely on 3-point shooting to win every game," Padgett said. And the only thing I'd add to that is that you can't rely on 3-point shooting to win any game when you miss 22 of the 25 3-point shots you attempt, which is what Louisville did against Kentucky.

I could go on and on.

But, by now, I'm certain you get the point.

And if this comes across as me piling on Padgett, I apologize. Because I sincerely don't mean it that way, if only because I'm well aware of the nearly impossible situation he inherited under less-than-ideal circumstances. He's a 32-year-old first-time head coach who was promoted exactly two months ago and asked to replace a 65-year-old icon. And on Friday he was coaching a true road game, in a hostile environment, against a 58-year-old Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer with a roster full of five-star prospects.

That's tough stuff.

But here's the bad news: Things aren't getting any easier.

Because in January alone the Cardinals will play road games at Clemson, Florida State, Notre Dame, Miami and Virginia. And if you can't stay within 25 points of a Kentucky team that struggled earlier this season in this same arena with Vermont and Virginia Tech, how can you reasonably be expected to win road games in the ACC?

Answer: You can't.

And, for whatever it's worth, it should be noted that KenPom now projects Louisville to go 4-5 in January, finish 9-9 in the ACC and take a 19-12 record featuring zero quality non-league wins into the ACC Tournament. What that suggests is that the Cardinals aren't likely to return to the Top 25. What that also suggests is that the Cardinals are likely to spend early March on the bubble.

In other words, this has turned into one of those seasons.

Eight months ago, Louisville had a Hall of Fame coach, a sure-bet top-10 team and legitimate national title aspirations. Eight months later, Louisville has the nation's youngest interim coach, an unranked team and a legitimate chance to miss the NCAA Tournament.

To be clear, there's still time to turn things around.

But will Louisville do it?

The smart money, after Friday, has to be leaning toward probably not.