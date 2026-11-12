Louisiana basketball's nonconference tilt against UNC-Wilmington on Saturday has been postponed "due to an insufficient number of available student-athletes," the school announced Thursday. The school mentioned that it will try to reschedule the contest.

The Ragin' Cajuns only had nine players available in Monday's 56-39 win over Southern New Orleans. Tyshawn Duncan, Deion Ware and the high-flying Todd Jones are injured and have not played this season for Quannas White's club. 6-foot-8 forward Dani Pounds, who scored 15 points in the opening-night loss 75-61 against Akron, missed Monday's game with an illness. That same sickness has apparently spread through the roster, forcing Louisiana to postpone.

Louisiana sits 1-2 overall this season with a 67-60 loss to Texas A&M Corpus Christi sandwiched between the Akron defeat and the win over Southern New Orleans.

This is just the second year for White at Louisiana after being one of Kelvin Sampson's top-shelf assistants at Houston for close to a decade. Louisiana went 11-22 and 7-11 in the Sun Belt last season, but a bounceback season was expected. The Ragin' Cajuns were picked sixth in the 2026-27 Sun Belt preseason poll.