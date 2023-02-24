Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Arkansas State 11-19; Louisiana-Monroe 11-19

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Arkansas State received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 85-74 to the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Louisiana-Monroe as they fell 82-78 to the Troy Trojans on Wednesday.

The Red Wolves are expected to lose this next one by 5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 11-19. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Arkansas State is 20th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.3 on average. Louisiana-Monroe has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 14th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warhawks are a 5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arkansas State have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Louisiana-Monroe.