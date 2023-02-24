Who's Playing
Arkansas State @ Louisiana-Monroe
Current Records: Arkansas State 11-19; Louisiana-Monroe 11-19
What to Know
Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Arkansas State received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 85-74 to the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Louisiana-Monroe as they fell 82-78 to the Troy Trojans on Wednesday.
The Red Wolves are expected to lose this next one by 5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 11-19. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Arkansas State is 20th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.3 on average. Louisiana-Monroe has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 14th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana
Odds
The Warhawks are a 5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Arkansas State have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Louisiana-Monroe.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Louisiana-Monroe 84 vs. Arkansas State 72
- Mar 03, 2022 - Arkansas State 81 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 77
- Feb 03, 2022 - Louisiana-Monroe 60 vs. Arkansas State 59
- Jan 08, 2022 - Arkansas State 90 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 83
- Jan 16, 2021 - Arkansas State 93 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 72
- Jan 15, 2021 - Arkansas State 74 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 72
- Jan 02, 2021 - Louisiana-Monroe 62 vs. Arkansas State 55
- Jan 01, 2021 - Louisiana-Monroe 84 vs. Arkansas State 72
- Feb 19, 2020 - Louisiana-Monroe 66 vs. Arkansas State 52
- Dec 21, 2019 - Arkansas State 62 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 59
- Mar 07, 2019 - Arkansas State 73 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 72
- Jan 05, 2019 - Louisiana-Monroe 85 vs. Arkansas State 75
- Mar 07, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 76 vs. Arkansas State 54
- Mar 03, 2018 - Arkansas State 83 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 79
- Dec 29, 2017 - Arkansas State 75 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 64
- Mar 08, 2017 - Louisiana-Monroe 73 vs. Arkansas State 70
- Jan 28, 2017 - Arkansas State 73 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 63
- Jan 02, 2017 - Arkansas State 76 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 45
- Feb 13, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 78 vs. Arkansas State 73
- Jan 07, 2016 - Arkansas State 68 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 65