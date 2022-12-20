Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Jacksonville 6-3; Louisiana-Monroe 4-8

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Jacksonville Dolphins at 12:30 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Warhawks took their contest against the Lamar Cardinals this past Saturday by a conclusive 83-59 score.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville beat the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 72-63 this past Saturday.

The wins brought Louisiana-Monroe up to 4-8 and the Dolphins to 6-3. Louisiana-Monroe is 1-2 after wins this year, Jacksonville 3-2.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.