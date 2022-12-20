Who's Playing
Jacksonville @ Louisiana-Monroe
Current Records: Jacksonville 6-3; Louisiana-Monroe 4-8
What to Know
The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Jacksonville Dolphins at 12:30 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Warhawks took their contest against the Lamar Cardinals this past Saturday by a conclusive 83-59 score.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville beat the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 72-63 this past Saturday.
The wins brought Louisiana-Monroe up to 4-8 and the Dolphins to 6-3. Louisiana-Monroe is 1-2 after wins this year, Jacksonville 3-2.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.