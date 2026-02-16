The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns take on the Old Dominion Monarchs in Sun Belt Conference play on Monday. Louisiana is coming off a 69-65 loss to Coastal Carolina on Thursday, while Old Dominion defeated Georgia State 78-55 on Saturday. The Ragin' Cajuns (9-17, 6-7 Sun Belt), who are 10th in the conference, are 3-10 on the road this season. The Monarchs (9-18, 5-9 Sun Belt), who are 13th in the league, are 3-8 on their home court.

Tipoff from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Va., is set for 5 p.m. ET. Old Dominion is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Louisiana vs. Old Dominion odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 135.5. Before making any Louisiana vs. Old Dominion picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 11-5 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Louisiana vs. Old Dominion 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Old Dominion vs. Louisiana:

Louisiana vs. Old Dominion spread: Old Dominion -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Louisiana vs. Old Dominion over/under: 135.5 points Louisiana vs. Old Dominion money line: Old Dominion -271, Louisiana +218 Louisiana vs. Old Dominion picks: See picks at SportsLine Louisiana vs. Old Dominion streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

How to make Louisiana vs. Old Dominion picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (135.5 points). The Over has hit in four of the last six Louisiana games, and in six of the last nine Old Dominion games.

The model projects the Ragin' Cajuns to have three players score 10.6 points or more, including Dorian Finister's projected 15.1 points. The Monarchs are projected to have five players score 12.3 or more points, led by Stephaun Walker, who is projected to score 18.4 points. The Over clears in well over 50% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Old Dominion vs. Louisiana, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Louisiana vs. Old Dominion spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.