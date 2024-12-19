Halftime Report

Louisiana is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead App. State 35-21.

Louisiana came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: App. State 6-4, Louisiana 2-9

How To Watch

What to Know

App. State is preparing for their first Sun Belt matchup of the season on Wednesday. They and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Cajundome. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Saturday, App. State came up short against High Point and fell 65-59.

Meanwhile, Louisiana took a serious blow against Lamar on Saturday, falling 74-45.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Louisiana struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

App. State's defeat dropped their record down to 6-4. As for Louisiana, their loss dropped their record down to 2-9.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: App. State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 29.6. Given App. State's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

App. State is a slight 2-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 9 games against App. State.