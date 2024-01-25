Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: Arkansas State 8-11, Louisiana 11-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After four games on the road, Louisiana is heading back home. The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Cajundome. Louisiana has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact Louisiana proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Jaguars by a score of 88-79.

Even though Arkansas State has not done well against Texas State recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Red Wolves walked away with a 79-72 win over the Bobcats.

The Ragin Cajuns' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 11-8. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.0 points per game. As for the Red Wolves, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Louisiana and Arkansas State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Louisiana hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Louisiana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Louisiana is a 4-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.