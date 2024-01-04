Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: James Madison 13-0, Louisiana 7-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the James Madison Dukes and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 4th at Cajundome. James Madison will be coming into the match with an undefeated record on the line.

Last Saturday, the Dukes wrapped up 2023 with a 82-65 victory over the Bobcats.

James Madison can attribute much of their success to Terrence Edwards Jr., who scored 17 points along with five rebounds and three steals, and T.J. Bickerstaff, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Louisiana found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 75-61 to the Thundering Herd. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Louisiana has scored all season.

Louisiana struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Dukes' win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-0. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 93.3 points per game. As for the Ragin Cajuns, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as James Madison and Louisiana are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. James Madison hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 91.8 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). However, it's not like Louisiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

James Madison beat Louisiana 74-68 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for James Madison since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Louisiana and James Madison both have 1 win in their last 2 games.