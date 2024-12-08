Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: La. Tech 7-2, Louisiana 1-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The La. Tech Bulldogs will face off against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cajundome. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.9 points per game this season.

La. Tech is headed into Sunday's match hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They took an 81-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of Memphis on Wednesday.

Despite their defeat, La. Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Al Green, who went 6 for 9 en route to 18 points plus two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Daniel Batcho, who scored 12 points in addition to six blocks.

Meanwhile, Louisiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 76-75 to Nicholls. The Ragin Cajuns didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

La. Tech's defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 7-2. As for Louisiana, their loss dropped their record down to 1-7.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: La. Tech has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 29.9. Given La. Tech's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

La. Tech was able to grind out a solid win over Louisiana in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 72-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for La. Tech since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

La. Tech has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Louisiana.