Halftime Report

Lamar needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Louisiana 33-22.

Lamar entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Louisiana step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: Lamar 4-5, Louisiana 2-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Lamar Cardinals' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cajundome. The Cardinals pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Ragin Cajuns.

Last Saturday, everything came up roses for Lamar against UT-Rio Grande Valley as the squad secured an 84-52 victory. The Cardinals have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 32 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, Louisiana had to suffer through a seven-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against SE Louisiana by a score of 68-61 on Wednesday.

Lamar's win bumped their record up to 4-5. As for Louisiana, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 2-8.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Lamar has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 29.6. Given Lamar's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Louisiana is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Lamar might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Louisiana is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Lamar, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

