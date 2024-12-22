Who's Playing

McNeese Cowboys @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: McNeese 5-5, Louisiana 3-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

McNeese is 1-8 against Louisiana since December of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The two teams will compete for holiday cheer at 3:00 p.m. ET at Cajundome. The Cowboys are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.7 points per game this season.

McNeese will head into Saturday's contest out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Saturday after a huge 34-point victory in their prior game. They fell just short of Miss. State by a score of 66-63. The match was a 29-29 toss-up at halftime, but the Cowboys couldn't quite close it out.

Despite their defeat, McNeese saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Joe Charles, who went 6 for 11 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Brandon Murray, who almost dropped a double-double on ten points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Louisiana beat App. State 68-62 on Wednesday.

McNeese's loss dropped their record down to 5-5. As for Louisiana, their win bumped their record up to 3-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: McNeese has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've only made 41% of their field goals this season. Given McNeese's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

McNeese came out on top in a nail-biter against Louisiana when the teams last played back in December of 2023, sneaking past 74-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for McNeese since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Louisiana has won 8 out of their last 9 games against McNeese.