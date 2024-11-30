Halftime Report

Louisiana and Nicholls have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 39-29, Louisiana has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Louisiana entered the contest with five straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it six. Can they turn things around, or will Nicholls hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Nicholls Colonels @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: Nicholls 3-4, Louisiana 1-6

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Louisiana is heading back home. They will welcome the Nicholls Colonels at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cajundome. The Ragin Cajuns have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Louisiana is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took a 98-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of UAB on Monday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kyndall Davis, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against George Wash. on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Christian Wright was another key player, earning 15 points in addition to six assists.

Even though they lost, Louisiana was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Nicholls against Mississippi College on Monday as the team secured a 79-35 win.

Louisiana's loss dropped their record down to 1-6. As for Nicholls, their victory bumped their record up to 3-4.

Looking ahead, Louisiana is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Everything went Louisiana's way against Nicholls in their previous matchup back in December of 2017, as Louisiana made off with a 105-80 win. Will Louisiana repeat their success, or does Nicholls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Louisiana is a slight 1-point favorite against Nicholls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won both of the games they've played against Nicholls in the last 8 years.