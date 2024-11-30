Who's Playing

Nicholls Colonels @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: Nicholls 3-4, Louisiana 1-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Louisiana is heading back home. They will welcome the Nicholls Colonels at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cajundome. The Ragin Cajuns have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Louisiana is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took a 98-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of UAB on Monday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kyndall Davis, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against George Wash. on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Christian Wright was another key player, earning 15 points in addition to six assists.

Even though they lost, Louisiana was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Nicholls against Mississippi College on Monday as the team secured a 79-35 win.

Louisiana's loss dropped their record down to 1-6. As for Nicholls, their victory bumped their record up to 3-4.

Everything went Louisiana's way against Nicholls in their previous matchup back in December of 2017, as Louisiana made off with a 105-80 win. Does Louisiana have another victory up their sleeve, or will Nicholls turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Louisiana has won both of the games they've played against Nicholls in the last 8 years.