Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: SE Louisiana 4-5, Louisiana 1-8

How To Watch

What to Know

SE Louisiana is 0-3 against Louisiana since December of 2017 but things could change on Wednesday. The SE Louisiana Lions will be staying on the road to face off against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 8:00 p.m. ET at Cajundome. The Lions are expected to lose this one by 3.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Thursday, SE Louisiana didn't have quite enough to beat Nicholls and fell 67-64. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Lions have suffered against the Colonels since February 13, 2021.

Meanwhile, Louisiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight loss. They took a 69-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of La. Tech. The contest was a 34-34 toss-up at halftime, but the Ragin Cajuns couldn't quite close it out.

The losing side was boosted by Kentrell Garnett, who went 9 for 15 en route to 23 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (five).

SE Louisiana now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Louisiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-8.

SE Louisiana ended up a good deal behind Louisiana when the teams last played back in December of 2019, losing 98-81. Can SE Louisiana avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Louisiana is a 3.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won all of the games they've played against SE Louisiana in the last 7 years.