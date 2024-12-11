Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: SE Louisiana 4-5, Louisiana 1-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SE Louisiana is 0-3 against Louisiana since December of 2017 but things could change on Wednesday. The SE Louisiana Lions will be staying on the road to face off against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 8:00 p.m. ET at Cajundome. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Thursday, SE Louisiana didn't have quite enough to beat Nicholls and fell 67-64. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Lions have suffered against the Colonels since February 13, 2021.

Meanwhile, Louisiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight defeat. They took a 69-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of La. Tech. The game was a 34-34 toss-up at halftime, but the Ragin Cajuns couldn't quite close it out.

Louisiana's loss came about despite a quality game from Kentrell Garnett, who went 9 for 15 en route to 23 points. The dominant performance also gave Garnett a new career-high in threes (five).

SE Louisiana now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Louisiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-8.

SE Louisiana ended up a good deal behind Louisiana when the teams last played back in December of 2019, losing 98-81. Can SE Louisiana avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Louisiana has won all of the games they've played against SE Louisiana in the last 7 years.