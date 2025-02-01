Who's Playing
South Alabama Jaguars @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns
Current Records: South Alabama 14-7, Louisiana 6-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $25.30
What to Know
Louisiana will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Cajundome. The Jaguars took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Ragin Cajuns, who come in off a win.
Last Thursday, Louisiana beat Texas State 70-61.
South Alabama came into the contest on Thursday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They took a 62-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of UL Monroe. The Jaguars' defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.
Louisiana's victory bumped their record up to 6-15. As for South Alabama, their loss dropped their record down to 14-7.
Louisiana took their win against South Alabama in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 80-60. Will Louisiana repeat their success, or does South Alabama have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
South Alabama is a big 7.5-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 8.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 135.5 points.
Series History
Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Alabama.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Louisiana 80 vs. South Alabama 60
- Jan 20, 2024 - Louisiana 88 vs. South Alabama 79
- Mar 06, 2023 - Louisiana 71 vs. South Alabama 66
- Feb 24, 2023 - Louisiana 74 vs. South Alabama 64
- Jan 14, 2023 - Louisiana 79 vs. South Alabama 76
- Jan 20, 2022 - South Alabama 77 vs. Louisiana 70
- Mar 06, 2021 - Louisiana 79 vs. South Alabama 68
- Feb 13, 2020 - South Alabama 78 vs. Louisiana 75
- Jan 02, 2020 - South Alabama 60 vs. Louisiana 57
- Mar 14, 2019 - South Alabama 70 vs. Louisiana 69