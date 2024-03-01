Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: Southern Miss 16-14, Louisiana 17-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on March 1st at Cajundome. Southern Miss is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

While it was all tied up 36-36 at halftime, Southern Miss was not quite the Jaguars' equal in the second half on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles fell just short of the Jaguars by a score of 73-70. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Southern Miss in their matchups with the Jaguars: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, Louisiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 87-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Trojans. Louisiana found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

Louisiana struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Golden Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 16-14. As for the Ragin Cajuns, their loss dropped their record down to 17-13.

Southern Miss will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the seven-point underdog. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Southern Miss beat the Ragin Cajuns 82-71 when the teams last played on Saturday. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Miss since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Louisiana is a solid 7-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

Louisiana and Southern Miss both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.