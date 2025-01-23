Halftime Report

Texas State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 38-33 lead against Louisiana.

Texas State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: Texas State 11-8, Louisiana 6-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas State is 2-8 against Louisiana since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Cajundome. Despite being away, the Bobcats are looking at a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

On Saturday, Texas State needed a bit of extra time to put away Southern Miss. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Golden Eagles , sneaking past 85-82. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Bobcats have posted since November 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, Louisiana beat UL Monroe 65-60 on Saturday.

Texas State is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-8 record this season. As for Louisiana, their win bumped their record up to 6-13.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: Texas State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've only made 30.7% of their threes this season. Given Texas State's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas State might still be hurting after the devastating 66-46 loss they got from Louisiana when the teams last played back in January of 2024. Can Texas State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Texas State.